CCIA Appoints New Head of Europe

Brussels, BELGIUM – The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA) is pleased to announce Daniel Friedlaender as its new Senior Vice President and Head of Office for CCIA Europe.

Leading the Brussels-based team, Friedlaender will drive the association’s advocacy efforts across Europe, engage with EU policymakers and civil society, and champion policies that support innovation and competition in Europe’s tech sector.

With a strong background in EU policy and public affairs, Friedlaender brings more than 20 years of experience to CCIA Europe. He previously served as European Affairs Director at Sky, while also heading the group’s EU office, and worked extensively with the EU institutions, media, and key stakeholders over the years.

The following can be attributed to CCIA’s President, Matt Schruers:

“We are excited to welcome Daniel Friedlaender to lead CCIA Europe. His expertise and commitment align well with our mission, and we look forward to his leadership in helping shape balanced and well-informed EU tech and digital policy.”

The following can be attributed to CCIA Europe’s Head of Office, Daniel Friedlaender:

“I’m honoured to lead CCIA’s EU office. In today’s fast-evolving digital world, it is crucial that we work collaboratively with both EU policymakers here in Brussels and the Member States to promote a thriving and dynamic tech sector. I look forward to working with CCIA’s amazing team, all our members, and allies. There’s so much to do, and I plan to bring positivity, energy, commitment, and new ideas to these important discussions.” “In recent years, we have seen a plethora of new EU digital and tech rules being introduced. Europeans now need to see tangible benefits. Coming from heavily regulated sectors, I know rules should not function as an extra layer of red tape or as protectionist measures. That’s why I want to build coalitions with other business sectors and civil society to focus on the real-world impact of EU policies.”

CCIA opened its Brussels office in 2009 in order to actively contribute to EU policy making and represent its members’ interests. As a strong advocate for a thriving European digital economy, CCIA Europe has become one of Brussels’s leading tech associations.

About Daniel Friedlaender

A Swiss and Canadian national, Daniel Friedlaender has been working in public affairs and policy for over 20 years. He holds an MA in European Political and Administrative Studies from the College of Europe, as well as an executive MBA from Imperial College, focusing on digital innovation and platform convergence.

Friedlaender started as a political staffer in Canada prior to moving to Europe, first working in strategic communications before representing the global recording industry.

In 2016 he was hired to open and lead the new office of the Sky Group (later part of Comcast) in Brussels. As Head of the EU Office and Sky’s European Affairs Director, Friedlaender worked across the creative, cultural, telecoms, and technology sectors.

In this role, he also chaired the European VoD Coalition and sat on the board of the Association of Commercial Television, as well as many other organisations.