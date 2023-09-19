Computer & Communication Industry Association
Digital Markets Act: CCIA Europe Raises Concerns About Consumer Profiling Template

The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA Europe) filed a submission to the European Commission’s consultation on the template relating to the reporting on consumer profiling techniques under Article 15 of the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

In its submission, CCIA Europe raises concerns about the draft template’s coherence with the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and emphasises the need for the requirements included in the template to be proportionate and necessary for accomplishing the DMA’s objectives of contestability and fairness.

