FTC Receives Health Breach Notification Comments As It Seeks To Expand Scope

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association filed comments with the Federal Trade Commission ahead of a proposed rulemaking on the Health Breach Notification Rule. CCIA supports the goal of better protecting online health data, but advised the FTC to ensure it has the authority from Congress to expand the scope of regulation on this issue.

CCIA has advocated for Congress to pass baseline federal privacy legislation.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers: