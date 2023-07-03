CCIA Statement on Biden Administration’s Implementation of EU-US Data Privacy Framework

Washington – Today U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced that the United States Government had fulfilled its commitments for implementing the EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework announced in March 2022.

Transatlantic data flows are essential to the €5.5 trillion annual EU-US economic relationship, which includes the busiest internet route in the world. With this announcement, U.S. and European companies will soon have full legal certainty to transfer personal data from the European Union to the United States since an EU Court ruling invalidated the previous data transfer framework Privacy Shield in 2020.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has long championed appropriate protections for individuals’ privacy from government intrusion.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers: