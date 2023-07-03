Computer & Communication Industry Association
PublishedJuly 3, 2023 reading-tablet

CCIA Statement on Biden Administration’s Implementation of EU-US Data Privacy Framework

Washington –  Today U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced that the United States Government had fulfilled its commitments for implementing the EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework announced in March 2022.

Transatlantic data flows are essential to the €5.5 trillion annual EU-US economic relationship, which includes the busiest internet route in the world. With this announcement, U.S. and European companies will soon have full legal certainty to transfer personal data from the European Union to the United States since an EU Court ruling invalidated the previous data transfer framework Privacy Shield in 2020.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has long championed appropriate protections for individuals’ privacy from government intrusion.  

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“We applaud the Biden Administration’s efforts to sustain the Transatlantic digital economy leading to this critical milestone today. The U.S. Government’s admirable commitment to enabling the flow of data across the Atlantic will benefit Americans and Europeans, and foster growth in the international trade in digital services.

“CCIA now calls on EU Member States to approve the adequacy decision without delay to restore legal certainty for businesses on both sides of the Atlantic.”

reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • European Union
  • Privacy

GDPR Enforcement Safeguards Not Sufficiently Strengthened by New EU Rules

July 4, 2023
Brussels, BELGIUM – In order to speed up cross-border enforcement of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the European Commission presented a new set of rules today. Minor improvements asi...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Content Moderation

CCIA Co-Files SCOTUS Amicus Briefs On Online Speech Cases

June 30, 2023
Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association joined Cato Institute, Chamber of Progress, and NetChoice in filing amicus briefs today in Supreme Court cases involving content m...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Competition

FTC Expected to File Antitrust Suit Against Amazon Retail Practices 

June 29, 2023
Washington – As reported by Bloomberg in the coming weeks the Federal Trade Commission is expected to file a lawsuit against Amazon that could break Amazon Prime’s free two-day shipping and force ...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Trade

CCIA Response to Effects of Canada’s Online News Act 

June 29, 2023
Washington – In response to Canada’s new law requiring online platforms to pay when sharing links to send traffic to news sites, the two U.S. companies targeted by this legislation have now both a...
Read more