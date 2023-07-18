Computer & Communication Industry Association
PublishedJuly 18, 2023 reading-tablet

CCIA Files Comments On Proposed UK Regulation Regarding Competition in Digital Markets

Washington – As the UK Parliament considers its Digital Markets, Competition and Consumer Bill, the Computer & Communications Industry Association filed comments today recommending that UK policymakers apply a principles-based regulatory approach that provide proportionality and predictability, while also expressing concern that the proposal would provide the competition regulator with an unprecedented level of regulatory discretion. 

Considering the high level of regulatory discretion for the Competition and Markets Authority, the CCIA comments underscore the importance of providing corresponding safeguards to ensure that this authority is applied in a reasonable and proportionate way.  In addition, CCIA calls for Parliament to clarify the concept of designating firms with “strategic market status” and expressed concerns about what due process protections companies would have, calling for an appeal on the merits mechanism.

CCIA has advocated for sound competition regulation rooted in consumer protection principles for more than 50 years.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President of Global Competition and Regulatory Policy Krisztian Katona:

“This proposal would give the UK competition regulator the sweeping authority to not just enforce the competition rules but decide which firms to regulate and the specific terms of such regulation – essentially across the entire UK economy. This high level of regulatory discretion requires strong procedural guardrails to ensure that companies have robust rights of appeal, which are proportionate to the breadth of powers available to the competition regulator. It is crucial for Parliament ‘to get it right’ to preserve a robust and competitive UK economy.”

reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Trade

CCIA Statement Following 4th IPEF Negotiating Round 

July 18, 2023
Washington – Participants of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework met this past week in South Korea to hold the fourth in-person round of negotiations for the agreement. Following the conclusion of t...
Read more

CCIA Offers Comments Detailing Methods to Boost North American Competitiveness

July 17, 2023
Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association provided input with the Office of the United States Trade Representative regarding its request for comments on the “Work of the ...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Competition

CCIA Statement Following House Judiciary FTC Oversight Hearing

July 13, 2023
Washington – House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan held a Federal Trade Commission oversight hearing Thursday aimed at getting answers on mismanagement at the FTC and revelations that ethics recommend...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Trade

CCIA Welcomes Progress on Global Tax Reform Efforts, Agreement to Extend Digital Services Tax Moratorium

July 12, 2023
Washington – The OECD has announced that countries with digital services taxes in place have agreed to extend the current pause on the taxes through 2024 while work continues on implementation of gl...
Read more