CCIA Submits PTO Comments On Discretionary Denial System Cost To U.S. Patentholders

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association filed comments with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on an advance proposal of rulemaking, saying the discretionary denial system for patents contradicts the statute and is often misused by foreign-backed patent trolls to get judgments against U.S. innovators and employers based on invalid or likely invalid patents. In its filing CCIA notes that discretionary denials are a clear contradiction of both the statutory text and Congress’s intent.

CCIA has advocated on patent issues for 50 years. The following can be attributed to CCIA patent counsel Josh Landau: