CCIA Statement On House National AI Commission Act

Washington – Reps. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., Anna Eshoo, D-Calif., and Ken Buck, R-Colo., introduced a bill today to direct the White House and Congress to create a National Artificial Intelligence Commission. The panel would consist of 20 people from computer science experts to civil society, government and industry who would be asked to issue three reports with recommendations on protecting U.S. tech innovation while mitigating potential risks of AI.

