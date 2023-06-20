Computer & Communication Industry Association
PublishedJune 20, 2023 reading-tablet

CCIA Statement On House National AI Commission Act

Washington – Reps. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., Anna Eshoo, D-Calif., and Ken Buck, R-Colo., introduced a bill today to direct the White House and Congress to create a National Artificial Intelligence  Commission. The panel would consist of 20 people from computer science experts to civil society, government and industry who would be asked to issue three reports with recommendations on protecting U.S. tech innovation while mitigating potential risks of AI.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has advocated for issues that would create a competitive tech industry for more than 50 years. The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“We appreciate members of Congress taking the lead and gathering information before writing regulations that could impact U.S. leadership in artificial intelligence. Any eventual regulation should be carefully calibrated to encourage beneficial uses of AI without slowing innovation by American companies. Careful attention to regulation is critical, and we look forward to working with policymakers as they delve into the details on how this technology develops into new products and services across a wide range of industries.”

