PublishedMay 2, 2023 reading-tablet

CCIA Statement On Unintended Consequences Of KOSA – Legislation Would Place Most Internet Services Behind Age Verification Wall

Washington – Senators have introduced legislation that would likely require all internet users to provide a government-issued identification to obtain access to internet services. The Kids Online Safety Act aims to institute more stringent age verification requirements and censor some online material from younger internet users. 

This bill would effectively place many internet services behind an age verification wall, prevent anonymous surfing, and would require all users – adults or teens – to verify their age before they can access information or content.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association supports the enactment of comprehensive privacy legislation at the federal level, but has concerns about KOSA’s duty of care, vague requirements that would prevent teens from accessing critical information, and compliance provisions that conflict with current trends toward data minimization. 

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers: 

“Protecting young people online is a broadly shared goal. But it would contradict the goals of bills such as this to impose compliance obligations that undermine the privacy and safety of teens. Governments should avoid compliance requirements that would compel digital services to collect more personal information about their users — such as geolocation information and a government-issued identification — particularly when responsible companies are instituting measures to collect and store less data on customers.”

reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Competition

California Committee Considers News Link Tax Bill, CCIA Testifies 

May 2, 2023
Sacramento, Calif. – The California Assembly Judiciary Committee has scheduled a hearing Tuesday morning at 9am PDT on a bill that would tax links based on internet search inquiries. While national ...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Digital Economy

New Morning Consult Research Finds Policies Requiring Apps & Websites to Carry Objectionable Content Could Damage Digital Economy

May 1, 2023
Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA) Research Center released a new survey experiment conducted by Morning Consult on the impact of objectionable user-generated...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Content Moderation

CCIA Leads Technology Letter to Express Concerns EARNIT Bill Would Make Internet More Dangerous

May 1, 2023
Washington – Ahead of a markup on legislation that would make it more difficult for online services to remove dangerous content, the Computer & Communications Industry Association sent a letter ...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Privacy

CCIA Response To Senate Bill On Teens’ Social Media Requirements

April 26, 2023
Washington – Legislation introduced in the Senate would require parental consent for teens 13-17 years old to use social media, ban social media for those under 13, and require all users of social m...
Read more