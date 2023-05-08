CCIA Offers Letter On Louisiana Bill Aiming To Block Teen Access To Some Internet Content

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association submitted a letter opposing Louisiana legislation that raises constitutional concerns about blocking teen access to lawful information. The bill would make it more difficult for companies to remove dangerous content. CCIA noted it did understand the goal of Louisiana’s SB 162, and would work with legislators to better address concerns about problematic content online.
The following can be attributed to CCIA State Policy Director Khara Boender:
“We understand and support the goal to provide adequate protections for younger online users. However, while the Louisiana bill is well-intentioned, it would put covered digital services in a Catch-22 scenario by holding those businesses liable for failing to perform age verification, but also requiring the deletion of such information after completing verification – this would make it extremely challenging for businesses to prove they are in compliance. This regulatory complexity may also lead digital services to shut down various services for younger users, restricting access to lawful information and potential communities of support.”