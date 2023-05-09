CCIA Joins Letter Supporting Disclosure By Third Parties Funding Litigation

Washington – Dozens of business associations and legal reform advocates including the Computer & Communications Industry Association joined a U.S. Chamber of Commerce led letter supporting a Federal Rules of Civil Procedure amendment to require disclosure of litigation funded by third parties. The letter notes the exponential growth of third party litigants that exercise control over the litigation they sponsor, the current patchwork of disclosure requirements and how this type of third party litigation appears to be manipulating the judicial system. A GAO report found third party litigation funding more than doubled between 2017-2021.