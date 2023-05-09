CCIA Joins Letter Supporting Disclosure By Third Parties Funding Litigation

Washington – Dozens of business associations and legal reform advocates including the Computer & Communications Industry Association joined a U.S. Chamber of Commerce led letter supporting a Federal Rules of Civil Procedure amendment to require disclosure of litigation funded by third parties. The letter notes the exponential growth of third party litigants that exercise control over the litigation they sponsor, the current patchwork of disclosure requirements and how this type of third party litigation appears to be manipulating the judicial system. A GAO report found third party litigation funding more than doubled between 2017-2021.
AI Act: EU Lawmakers Favour Regulation Over Innovation in Key VoteMay 11, 2023
Brussels, BELGIUM – Today, the European Parliament’s lead Committees adopted their position on the EU Artificial Intelligence (AI) Act, which is set to become the world’s first comprehensive reg...
CCIA Statement On How to Achieve Symmetry and Sustainability for USF Ahead Of Senate HearingMay 10, 2023
Washington – The Senate Communications, Media, and Broadband Subcommittee holds a hearing Thursday on “The State of the Universal Service Fund.” Telecommunications companies pay into that fund, ...
CCIA Offers Letter On Louisiana Bill Aiming To Block Teen Access To Some Internet ContentMay 8, 2023
Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association submitted a letter opposing Louisiana legislation that raises constitutional concerns about blocking teen access to lawful informa...
CCIA Statement On Unintended Consequences Of KOSA – Legislation Would Place Most Internet Services Behind Age Verification WallMay 2, 2023
Washington – Senators have introduced legislation that would likely require all internet users to provide a government-issued identification to obtain access to internet services. The Kids Online Sa...