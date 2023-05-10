CCIA Statement On How to Achieve Symmetry and Sustainability for USF Ahead Of Senate Hearing

Washington – The Senate Communications, Media, and Broadband Subcommittee holds a hearing Thursday on “The State of the Universal Service Fund.” Telecommunications companies pay into that fund, which helps bring telephone and broadband access to those who cannot afford it. Meanwhile, the Oversight Subcommittee of the House Commerce Committee held a hearing today on overseeing how federal funds are being used to close the gap in broadband access.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association was an early advocate for employing USF to fund broadband deployment, a policy that the FCC adopted in 2011. Congress’ review of USF comes as broadband demand is increasing due to the new, diverse, and innovative online content developed by digital services companies, including streaming video, social media, video games, and so much more. This must-have content has driven the consumer demand that has enabled U.S. broadband networks to thrive and expand.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff Stephanie Joyce: