California Committee Considers News Link Tax Bill, CCIA Testifies 

Sacramento, Calif. – The California Assembly Judiciary Committee has scheduled a hearing Tuesday morning at 9am PDT on a bill that would tax links based on internet search inquiries. While national legislation attempts to change antitrust rules for some news media outlets, California’s AB 886, the “California Journalism Preservation Act” (CJPA) institutes more of a link tax where digital services pay fees to send traffic to news sites, similar to link taxes in Europe.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has advocated for policies that support access to information online for more than 25 years and submitted a coalition letter opposing AB 886 signed by 12 public interest and tech groups. The letter raised concerns about potential conflicts with federal law on copyright and First Amendment issues. The bill’s “retaliation clause” would also inhibit content moderation, which helps curb misinformation and dangerous content online.

CCIA President Matt Schruers will testify against the bill Tuesday. For additional background information, see blog posts on AB 886 here and a similar federal bill here.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers: