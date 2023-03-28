Tech Industry Launches Spanish EU Presidency Recommendations In Madrid

Madrid, SPAIN – Today, senior Spanish government officials were presented with key recommendations on how Spain can lead negotiations on tech and digital policy during its upcoming EU Presidency by the Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA Europe).

The launch of the 14 recommendations coincides with a CCIA-led tech delegation’s three-day visit to Madrid to discuss and support the EU’s digital ambitions. Spain will chair the Council of the European Union during the second half of 2023.

CCIA Europe’s recommendations to Spain cover a wide variety of issues, including the first-ever EU rules on artificial intelligence, the Data Act, cloud computing, network investments, data flows, and transatlantic collaboration.

The following can be attributed to Senior Vice President and Head of CCIA Europe, Christian Borggreen:

“If Europe wants to succeed as a global incubator for digital innovation it needs to remain open to the world, including its closest trading partners. Spain has a unique opportunity to remove barriers to digital trade and investment.” “The new EU-US Data Privacy Framework, for instance, urgently needs to be approved as it will ensure safe transatlantic data flows. It is equally important to keep the EU cloud market open and non-discriminatory.” “CCIA Europe thanks the Spanish government for today’s productive dialogue and looks forward to supporting Spain’s EU Presidency.”

CCIA Europe’s recommendations to the Spanish EU Presidency are available here.