CCIA Files Comments On California Privacy Rulemaking

Washington – As California prepares to implement its Privacy Rights Act of 2020, the Computer & Communications Industry Association submitted comments Monday.

CCIA has supported California’s efforts to protect consumer privacy and encouraged the state to harmonize requirements with other states so that consumers know what to expect and data has similar protections across state borders. The comments focus on the topics and questions for public comments regarding Cybersecurity Audits, Risk Assessments, and Automated Decisionmaking.

The following comment may be attributed to CCIA State Policy Director Khara Boender: