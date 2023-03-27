CCIA Files Comments On California Privacy Rulemaking

Washington – As California prepares to implement its Privacy Rights Act of 2020, the Computer & Communications Industry Association submitted comments Monday.
CCIA has supported California’s efforts to protect consumer privacy and encouraged the state to harmonize requirements with other states so that consumers know what to expect and data has similar protections across state borders. The comments focus on the topics and questions for public comments regarding Cybersecurity Audits, Risk Assessments, and Automated Decisionmaking.
The following comment may be attributed to CCIA State Policy Director Khara Boender:
“To give businesses clear standards and meet consumer expectations, California should seek to harmonize its approach with other state laws with this next set of rules. The Agency has the opportunity to further establish privacy norms and more quickly implement privacy rules for US internet users if it bases its implementation on existing standards.”