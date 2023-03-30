CCIA Statement In Response To Reintroduction Of Digital Ads Bill

Washington – Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, has announced today he is reintroducing a bill aimed at digital ad services, which he told reporters is the same as a bill he and other senators introduced last session called the Competition and Transparency in Digital Advertising Act. Lee acknowledged in a news conference this week that digital advertising is a significant part of the U.S. economy, and that has been part of the reason Congress has not passed legislation.

This session’s digital ad bill would force the break up under Justice Department supervision of any U.S. company earning more than $20 billion in revenue from digital ads. Companies earning $5 billion in ad revenue would face transparency disclosures, requiring them to report the revenue streams they get from different business units.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has advocated for a competitive tech industry for more than 50 years, supporting regulators when a dominant player abused its market position.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers: