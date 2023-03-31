CCIA Welcomes USTR’s National Trade Estimate Report Detailing Barriers to Digital Exports

Washington – The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative released its annual National Trade Estimate (NTE) report today, providing a valuable assessment of some key barriers for internet services and internet-enabled businesses in foreign markets. For the 2023 Report, USTR detailed a number of foreign trade barriers including restrictions on cross-border data flows, data and infrastructure localization mandates, discriminatory cloud certification schemes, proposals for network usage fees, digital authoritarianism actions, and other measures designed to disproportionately target U.S. firms.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association offered USTR examples of existing and developing digital trade barriers as part of trade officials’ annual request for comments last October.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President of Digital Trade, Jonathan McHale: