CCIA Welcomes USTR’s National Trade Estimate Report Detailing Barriers to Digital Exports

Washington – The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative released its annual National Trade Estimate (NTE) report today, providing a valuable assessment of some key barriers for internet services and internet-enabled businesses in foreign markets. For the 2023 Report, USTR detailed a number of foreign trade barriers including restrictions on cross-border data flows, data and infrastructure localization mandates, discriminatory cloud certification schemes, proposals for network usage fees, digital authoritarianism actions, and other measures designed to disproportionately target U.S. firms.
The Computer & Communications Industry Association offered USTR examples of existing and developing digital trade barriers as part of trade officials’ annual request for comments last October.
The Computer & Communications Industry Association has advocated for tech policy that advances innovation, including open digital trade, for over 50 years.
The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President of Digital Trade, Jonathan McHale:
“CCIA appreciates the attention to digital trade barriers in this year’s report, particularly as countries continue to feel emboldened to execute protectionist agendas that restrict the import of digital services and goods, create unfair advantages for local competitors, and jeopardize the free and open nature of the internet. A continued commitment by the U.S. government to engage foreign governments on measures adversely affecting the digital economy is critical to U.S. exports, the jobs that depend on them, and the health of the global economy and internet. The proliferation of such barriers is also a compelling rationale for negotiating strong, binding rules to minimize such barriers going forward and to enforce the rules already on the books.”