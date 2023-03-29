PublishedMarch 29, 2023 reading-tablet

CCIA Congratulates Iowa Legislature On Passing Privacy Bill

Washington – Iowa became the first state to pass comprehensive consumer data  privacy legislation this year. Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed the bill today that would provide baseline consumer data protections. Iowa joins five other states that enacted privacy laws in previous legislative years – California, Colorado, Connecticut, Utah and Virginia.

CCIA commends Iowa on enacting baseline consumer data protections that are balanced and support continued innovation. The Iowa law will give consumers four key rights around their data: the right to access, the right to delete, the right to portability and the right to opt out of the sale of their personal data.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association supports federal privacy rules and understands states are trying to bridge that gap.

The following comment may be attributed to CCIA State Policy Director Khara Boender:

“Iowa’s commitment to setting baseline privacy rules for consumers has successfully come to fruition. We applaud lawmakers for working together to get rules of the road that protect consumers and innovation across the finish line this year.”

reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Competition

CCIA Statement In Response To Reintroduction Of Digital Ads Bill

March 30, 2023
Washington – Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, has announced today he is reintroducing a bill aimed at digital ad services, which he told reporters is the same as a bill he and other senators introduced last s...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Content Moderation

CCIA Files Comments in Opposition to Arizona, Montana Regulation of Social Media 

March 28, 2023
Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association has submitted comments in opposition to Arizona SB 1106 and Montana HB 770, each of which would force digital services to carry al...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Digital Economy
  • European Union
  • Trade

Tech Industry Launches Spanish EU Presidency Recommendations In Madrid

March 28, 2023
Madrid, SPAIN – Today, senior Spanish government officials were presented with key recommendations on how Spain can lead negotiations on tech and digital policy during its upcoming EU Presidency by ...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Privacy

CCIA Files Comments On California Privacy Rulemaking

March 27, 2023
Washington – As California prepares to implement its Privacy Rights Act of 2020, the Computer & Communications Industry Association submitted comments Monday.  CCIA has supported Califor...
Read more