CCIA Congratulates Iowa Legislature On Passing Privacy Bill

Washington – Iowa became the first state to pass comprehensive consumer data privacy legislation this year. Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed the bill today that would provide baseline consumer data protections. Iowa joins five other states that enacted privacy laws in previous legislative years – California, Colorado, Connecticut, Utah and Virginia.

CCIA commends Iowa on enacting baseline consumer data protections that are balanced and support continued innovation. The Iowa law will give consumers four key rights around their data: the right to access, the right to delete, the right to portability and the right to opt out of the sale of their personal data.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association supports federal privacy rules and understands states are trying to bridge that gap.

The following comment may be attributed to CCIA State Policy Director Khara Boender: