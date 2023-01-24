CCIA Statement on DOJ Lawsuit Targeting Google’s Digital Ads

Washington – The Department of Justice and a group of states have filed a lawsuit in federal district court in Virginia against Google, challenging certain competitive practices relating to Google’s digital advertising products. The complaint claims that Google dominates the product market for “publisher ad servers for open web display advertising.”

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has advocated for competition in the tech industry for more than 50 years, having aligned with the DOJ in past cases.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers: