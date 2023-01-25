CCIA Supports Indianaâ€™s Proposed Online Literacy Legislation

Washington â€“ Indiana is joining a growing number of states who are considering proposals that would establish a digital literacy school curriculum to help children learn how to more safely and responsibly use technology.

HB 1358 would implement a digital literacy pilot program for grades K-8 that focuses on ensuring students have the ability to safely use, understand, communicate, and create with technology, media, and digital resources. Some of the instruction this program would provide includes computer fundamentals, online safety and digital citizenship, and internet usage and online communication.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association submitted written testimony supporting the legislation.Â

CCIA has advocated for free speech online for nearly 30 years, which includes companiesâ€™ rights to not be forced to publish dangerous content or misinformation.

The following can be attributed to CCIA State Policy Director Khara Boender: