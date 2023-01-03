PublishedJanuary 3, 2023

CCIA, NetChoice File Supreme Court Reply Brief In Texas Social Media Case

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association along with co-plaintiff, NetChoice filed a brief today in response to Texas also asking the Supreme Court to hear the case against its social media law. In the brief, CCIA agreed that the Supreme Court should hear the case given two circuit courts issued differing opinions on crucial First Amendment issues involving the Texas and Florida social media laws that prohibit online sites from removing dangerous content.

CCIA and NetChoice’s brief in December, asking for the Supreme Court to rule on the case, states that “HB20 infringes the core First Amendment rights of Petitioners’ members by denying them editorial control over their own websites, while forcing them to publish speech they do not wish to disseminate.” 

CCIA has advocated for tech policy that allows free speech online for more than 25 years.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“Since our Constitution was drafted, courts have protected the rights of citizens and businesses from being compelled to speak by the government. Texas’s social media law runs roughshod over key First Amendment rights, and calls for Supreme Court review.”

