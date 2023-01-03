PublishedJanuary 3, 2023

CCIA, High Tech Inventors Alliance File Amicus Brief Urging SCOTUS to Dismiss Dangerous Patents Case

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA) and the High Tech Inventors Alliance (HTIA) filed an amicus brief with the Supreme Court in Amgen v. Sanofi, a case involving Section 112 of the Patent Act that could have harmful consequences for innovation in tech fields like software, computing, electronics and telecom if ruled on. The organizations, which represent a diverse group of technology companies, urged the Court to dismiss the case or strongly narrow its opinion to protect innovation in technology.

CCIA and HTIA argue that Amgen v. Sanofi is an ill-suited tool for altering Section 112, which supports the delicate balance of the U.S. patents system by codifying essential disclosure and claim requirements. A ruling on the case risks creating barriers for new tech innovations by upsetting established rules against purely functional claims in patents.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has advocated for tech policy that advances innovation, including sound patent policy, for over 50 years.

The following can be attributed to Josh Landau:

“The Supreme Court has rejected purely functional claims for more than 150 years. These kinds of claims give inventors more than they discovered and block others from finding new ways to solve a problem, completely upending the purpose of the patent system.  

CCIA strongly urges the Court to uphold its longstanding ban on pure functional claims and to interpret such claims to be limited only to the specific ways an inventor has disclosed in their specification.”

  • Press Releases

New Jersey, North Carolina Take Lead In Child Online Literacy Programs

January 10, 2023
Washington – Teaching children to think for themselves and weigh information online is the goal behind a new online literacy program in New Jersey. While New Jersey became the first state to require...
Read more
  • Press Releases

CCIA, NetChoice File Supreme Court Reply Brief In Texas Social Media Case

January 3, 2023
Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association along with co-plaintiff, NetChoice filed a brief today in response to Texas also asking the Supreme Court to hear the case against...
Read more
  • EU

CCIA Submits Comments in Italian Antitrust Investigation of Alleged Obstacles to Data Portability

December 20, 2022
Rome, ITALY – The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA Europe) submitted comments to the Italian Competition Authority on Monday regarding its preliminary investigation A552 – ...
Read more