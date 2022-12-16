PublishedDecember 16, 2022

“Digital Safety” Cut From OAMA

Effort Limits Content Moderation In App Bill 

Washington – In a last minute effort to gain support for the Open App Markets Act (OAMA), Senators eliminated an important “digital safety” clause. Protecting digital safety is a justification companies could use for denying an app for violations of existing content moderation terms of service regarding hate speech, safety, and misinformation. 

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has advocated for competition in the marketplace for 50 years.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“By constraining how digital services respond to threats in their ecosystems, this legislation already stood to place users at risk. By eliminating the bill’s narrow reference to digital safety, sponsors have made matters worse. This is a deliberate effort to limit content moderation efforts that companies use to eliminate hate speech and misinformation to keep devices safe.”

  • Press Releases

New Jersey, North Carolina Take Lead In Child Online Literacy Programs

January 10, 2023
Washington – Teaching children to think for themselves and weigh information online is the goal behind a new online literacy program in New Jersey. While New Jersey became the first state to require...
Read more
  • Press Releases

CCIA, High Tech Inventors Alliance File Amicus Brief Urging SCOTUS to Dismiss Dangerous Patents Case

January 3, 2023
Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA) and the High Tech Inventors Alliance (HTIA) filed an amicus brief with the Supreme Court in Amgen v. Sanofi, a case involvi...
Read more
  • Press Releases

CCIA, NetChoice File Supreme Court Reply Brief In Texas Social Media Case

January 3, 2023
Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association along with co-plaintiff, NetChoice filed a brief today in response to Texas also asking the Supreme Court to hear the case against...
Read more