Washington – The digital economy is a vital engine of job creation, opportunity, and economic growth across all communities and states in the United States. To quantify its impact, the CCIA Research Center analyzed data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau. Our research estimated the number of digital economy firms in each state, their employment levels, the digital economy’s contribution to state GDP, and state-level digital exports. The findings are significant: across the U.S., there are more than 382,800 digital firms active in the digital economy. They employ over 8.4 million people and account for more than 7% of the nation’s GDP.

As technology companies face increasing scrutiny through state and national legislation and litigation, it’s crucial to recognize the significant positive impacts of the digital economy that resonate across the United States.

The digital economy state-by-state map displays the facts and figures for each state and is available on the CCIA Research Center website: https://ccianet.org/research/stats/digital-economy-state-by-state/

Some notable highlights:

In California, there are more than 66,000 businesses active in the digital economy. They employ more than 1.6 million Californians and account for more than 10% of the state’s GDP.

In Florida, there are more than 30,000 businesses active in the digital economy. They employ more than 425,000 Floridians and account for more than 5% of the state’s GDP.

In Maryland, there are more than 9,000 businesses active in the digital economy. They employ more than 215,000 Marylanders and account for more than 9% of the state’s GDP.

In New York, there are more than 29,000 businesses active in the digital economy. They employ more than 519,000 New Yorkers and account for more than 7% of the state’s GDP.

In Texas, there are more than 30,000 businesses active in the digital economy. They employ more than 633,000 Texans and account for more than 6% of the state’s GDP.

