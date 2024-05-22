CCIA Statement on House Action Toward Federal Privacy and Kids Safety Legislation 

Washington – The House Committee on Energy & Commerce, Subcommittee on Innovation, Data, and Commerce is scheduled to markup a discussion draft of the “American Data Privacy Rights Act” (APRA), which includes provisions of the Child Online Privacy and Protection Act (COPPA 2.0), and the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) on Thursday, May 23. APRA aims for baseline federal privacy protections that minimizes data collection by private businesses, while the other bills are focused on younger users.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has advocated for baseline federal privacy legislation for more than a decade and has been a leader in fostering industry efforts to advance trust and safety online. CCIA issued its “Privacy Principles: A New Framework for Protecting Data and Promoting Innovation” in 2018.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President & CEO Matt Schruers:

“Internet traffic crosses state and international boundaries, and internet users need baseline protections to travel with them. More than a dozen state legislatures have enacted diverse privacy laws pending congressional action, a fact that calls out for a coherent national approach. Most importantly, consumers and businesses alike need clear and consistent privacy rules that maintain existing consumer-facing functions without undermining access to innovative new goods and services.”

“CCIA has long advocated for protecting children online. Legislation that mandates data-intensive age verification requirements to mitigate vaguely defined harms does not protect younger internet users. Provisions like KOSA and COPPA 2.0 would result in over-removal of legitimate free expression, including by marginalized communities. Parents, not regulators, are best empowered to determine what content is appropriate for their children online.”