CCIA Submits Comments Highlighting Importance of Trade to Supply Chain Resilience

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association submitted comments with the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) responding to a proceeding seeking perspectives on the intersection between trade policy and supply chain resilience.

In the comments, CCIA corrects the record regarding broad assertions that trade has undermined resilience and illustrates the many ways that various trade commitments—particularly in the digital realm—bolster supply chain resilience. CCIA is scheduled to testify at USTR’s May 2 hearing to provide testimony on this matter.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President of Digital Trade Jonathan McHale:

“Securing global supply chains and bolstering domestic investment incentives in the United States are deservedly top economic policy goals. But effective policy depends on credible diagnoses of problems. USTR’s Federal Register Notice devotes much of its space, and the premises of many of its questions, to broad-sweeping claims asserting that U.S. trade policy has been the source both of supply chain failures as well as of a wide set of societal ills such as job losses, environmental degradation, and the decline of communities. While these harms are real, overstating causal links between trade policy and negative economic impacts threatens to lead to policy that does away with all of the benefits that trade brings to resilience while also failing to address the genuine root causes of these issues.”