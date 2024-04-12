CCIA Statement in Response to Reports of UK Regulatory Intervention in AI

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association issued the following statement in response to reports of the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) intention to intervene in nascent artificial intelligence markets.

The following can be attributed to CCIA UK Senior Director Matt Sinclair:

“The CMA should be careful that it does not intervene prematurely in a rapidly evolving market for AI services. In many cases, partnerships that bring together different capabilities are a means for companies to accelerate innovation, giving consumers innovative new services and establishing valuable new markets. The regulator should avoid frustrating real dynamic competition by inhibiting that innovative process. The CMA has an important role to play but its analysis has to be case-by-case and generally cautious about overly-broad intervention in markets that are so fast-moving and creative.”

A new study conducted by Copenhagen Economics on competition in the generative AI market finds that the market remains competitive across Europe (including the UK).