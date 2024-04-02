CCIA Asks Georgia Governor to Veto Social Media Bill

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association sent a letter Tuesday to Gov. Brian Kemp asking him to veto Georgia’s social media bill that would require age verification for online users.

In its letter, CCIA said the bill is inadequately crafted to achieve its intended objective and instead raises Constitutional concerns.

CCIA has advocated for information access and various aspects of telecommunications law for more than three decades.

The following can be attributed to CCIA State Policy Director Khara Boender:

“While we support stronger protections for younger users online, this law could create substantial obstacles for young people seeking access to online information, a right afforded to all Americans regardless of age.”