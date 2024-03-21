DOJ Announces Antitrust Lawsuit Against Apple

Washington – The Antitrust Division of the Department of Justice and multiple state & district attorneys general announced the filing of an antitrust complaint against Apple, accusing the company of making it difficult for competitors to access hardware and software features and alleging exclusionary practices involving Apple smartphones. In the past, Apple has noted that limiting third parties access to user data is part of its privacy protections for users.

The lawsuit comes as U.S. authorities increasingly divert from traditional antitrust principles and the consumer welfare standard to target tech companies and consumer-favorite digital products and services.

