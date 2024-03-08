CCIA Submits Comments on the United Nations Global Digital Compact Consultation

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association filed comments today with the United Nations to provide feedback on the elements of the still-developing Global Digital Compact.
The comments respond to a draft outlining the possible elements of the “zero draft” of the Global Digital Compact that is set to be presented to UN member states on April 5, 2024. The possible elements include a set of principles and commitments for member states to affirmatively aspire to including closing the digital divide, protecting human rights and the open internet, promoting responsible data and AI governance, and other priorities.
The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President of Digital Trade Jonathan McHale:
“We appreciate the efforts of the United Nations to collaborate with stakeholders to enhance its Global Digital Compact, which represents a crucial opportunity to establish goals and commitments that protect the interconnected nature of the internet and further human rights. As the United Nations continues this process, we hope to see a balanced approach that furthers the goals central to this initiative in alignment with industry, avoiding over-prescriptive and inconsistent regulatory regimes that could fracture digital ecosystems and hinder cross-border commerce. This is particularly true for burgeoning AI technologies and systems, which are key to improving methods to track progress of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and other public interest initiatives.”