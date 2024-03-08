CCIA Submits Comments on the United Nations Global Digital Compact Consultation

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association filed comments today with the United Nations to provide feedback on the elements of the still-developing Global Digital Compact.

The comments respond to a draft outlining the possible elements of the “zero draft” of the Global Digital Compact that is set to be presented to UN member states on April 5, 2024. The possible elements include a set of principles and commitments for member states to affirmatively aspire to including closing the digital divide, protecting human rights and the open internet, promoting responsible data and AI governance, and other priorities.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President of Digital Trade Jonathan McHale: