CCIA Europe Welcomes Opera as Latest Member, Announces Promotions

Brussels, BELGIUM — The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA Europe) is pleased to welcome Opera as its latest member in Europe.
Founded in Norway, Opera is a pioneer in internet browsers with a history of almost 30 years of innovation. As one of Europe’s software success stories, Opera is listed on Nasdaq under ticker OPRA.
CCIA Europe is also pleased to announce two recent staff promotions. Alexandre Roure has been promoted to Head of Policy and Deputy Head of Office, while Boniface de Champris now is Senior Policy Manager.
The following can be attributed to Senior Vice President and Head of CCIA Europe, Daniel Friedlaender:
“We are thrilled to welcome Opera to the CCIA Europe family. Their innovative approach to web browsing aligns perfectly with our mission to foster a thriving and competitive digital ecosystem in the European Union. We look forward to collaborating with Opera to advocate for balanced and well-informed policy making in Europe.”