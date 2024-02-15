CCIA Statement Responding to Senate KOSA Legislation

Washington – Sen. Richard Blumenthal has released updated text for his Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) legislation today. The Computer & Communications Industry Association shares lawmakers’ goal of protecting young internet users and supports a comprehensive federal privacy law to provide all users with strong personal data protections and businesses with a clear roadmap for compliance.

CCIA supports legislative proposals to promote online safety, but remains concerned that KOSA would result in over-removal of legitimate free expression, including by marginalized communities. With the newest additions now allowing all 50 states to set their own standards for a duty of care, regulated companies are left without a clear path to satisfy the bill’s requirements. In addition, the state investigations authorized under KOSA will lead to enforcement actions that force companies to limit access to essential online communities.

Until these issues are resolved, the bill is likely to lead to unnecessary litigation, instead of a safer internet.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President and CEO Matt Schruers: