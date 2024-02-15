Computer & Communication Industry Association
PublishedFebruary 15, 2024 reading-tablet

CCIA Statement Responding to Senate KOSA Legislation

Washington – Sen. Richard Blumenthal has released updated text for his Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) legislation today. The Computer & Communications Industry Association shares lawmakers’ goal of protecting young internet users and supports a comprehensive federal privacy law to provide all users with strong personal data protections and businesses with a clear roadmap for compliance. 

CCIA supports legislative proposals to promote online safety, but remains concerned that KOSA would result in over-removal of legitimate free expression, including by marginalized communities. With the newest additions now allowing all 50 states to set their own standards for a duty of care, regulated companies are left without a clear path to satisfy the bill’s requirements. In addition, the state investigations authorized under KOSA will lead to enforcement actions that force companies to limit access to essential online communities. 

Until these issues are resolved, the bill is likely to lead to unnecessary litigation, instead of a safer internet.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President and CEO Matt Schruers:

“Protecting younger users online is a shared goal. CCIA remains concerned that KOSA’s current language will lead to unnecessary data collection and removal of legitimate expression, including by at-risk communities in an effort to guarantee compliance. We look forward to working with legislators to achieve shared goals while minimizing the creation of new harms.”

reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Privacy

CCIA Files Amicus Brief In Online Privacy Case

February 16, 2024
Washington - The Computer & Communications Industry Association filed an amicus brief asking the Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit to affirm the U.S. District Court’s grant of summary judgm...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Trade

CCIA Supports U.S. Agreement with Five Countries to End Digital Services Taxes

February 15, 2024
Washington – The United States has announced an extension of the deal struck with Austria, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom to terminate their digital services taxes (DSTs). In the deal,...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Trade

CCIA Offers Statement, Data on Recent USTR Remarks on Digital Trade, Taxing U.S. Companies

February 15, 2024
Washington – U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai gave remarks this week, casting doubt on whether, as a matter of trade policy, the U.S. government should support U.S. companies in fa...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Content Moderation

CCIA Files Supreme Court Reply Briefs Showing How Florida, Texas Social Media Laws Violate the First Amendment

February 15, 2024
Washington – On February 26, the Supreme Court will hear cases challenging the constitutionality of Florida and Texas social media laws, which seek more government control over what content is displ...
Read more