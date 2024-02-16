Computer & Communication Industry Association
PublishedFebruary 16, 2024 reading-tablet

CCIA Files Amicus Brief In Online Privacy Case

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association filed an amicus brief asking the Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit to affirm the U.S. District Court’s grant of summary judgment for Google on claims alleging deficient privacy disclosures. The case involves the question whether a browser can be held liable for the privacy policies of third-party websites.

CCIA has advocated for access to information online for more than 25 years and supports comprehensive federal privacy legislation.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff Stephanie Joyce:

“Attempts to impose greatly expanded responsibility on one browser to monitor the privacy policies of countless, third-party websites is both grossly unjust and dangerously anti-consumer. Online services would never innovate and never expand if doing so made them legally responsible for how unaffiliated websites deal with privacy disclosures. The district court got it right in this case and its decision should be affirmed.”

