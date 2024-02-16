CCIA Files Amicus Brief In Online Privacy Case

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association filed an amicus brief asking the Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit to affirm the U.S. District Court’s grant of summary judgment for Google on claims alleging deficient privacy disclosures. The case involves the question whether a browser can be held liable for the privacy policies of third-party websites.

CCIA has advocated for access to information online for more than 25 years and supports comprehensive federal privacy legislation.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff Stephanie Joyce: