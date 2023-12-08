Computer & Communication Industry Association
PublishedDecember 8, 2023 reading-tablet

Diverse Amicus Briefs Demonstrate Broad Agreement That Florida, Texas Social Media Laws Raise First Amendment Concerns

Washington – At least 127 organizations and individuals filed 44 ‘friend of the court’ briefs this week as the Supreme Court reviews Florida S.B. 7072 and Texas H.B. 20, two laws intended to regulate speech on social media and other digital services. Both statutes have been on hold awaiting a decision on the likely First Amendment violations. 

These “must-carry” laws would compel online services to speak by forcing them to display and disseminate content and prohibiting them from exercising editorial discretion.

Briefs filed in support of the Computer & Communications Industry Association and NetChoice included organizations representing diverse viewpoints across the political spectrum: advocates from the right and left; several current U.S. lawmakers; First Amendment and internet scholars; the LGBTQ+ community; taxpayer advocates, civil rights and civil liberties organizations; and industry groups representing a wide range of sectors. 

Co-Petitioners CCIA and NetChoice, who are leading these constitutional challenges, last week filed their briefs (Florida and Texas) with the Supreme Court, setting forth the many reasons the laws violate the First Amendment.

CCIA has advocated for free speech online for more than 25 years. This includes the First Amendment right for private businesses to determine what material to display and offer to their communities.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“The great diversity of filings illustrate that a broad range of individuals, businesses, advocates, and scholars recognize the threat to democracy if the government is allowed to mandate what speech is seen online. We look forward to defending online speech when we argue the case next year.”


A complete list of those filing amicus briefs in this case can be found on the Supreme Court’s website here.

