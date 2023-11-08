Computer & Communication Industry Association
PublishedNovember 8, 2023 reading-tablet

Group Letter To Senate Judiciary Warns Of Dangers Of PREVAIL Act

Washington –  A group of 15 associations, including the Computer & Communications Industry Association, joined a letter to Senate Judiciary leaders listing the problems the PREVAIL Act would create. Those signing represent the thousands of businesses that are routinely sued based on invalid patents that should not have been granted. They tell senators that, if the PREVAIL Act were to pass, business would be “unreasonably impeded from seeking review of those patents at the PTAB.”

