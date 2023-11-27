CCIA Joins Global Calls for High Digital Trade Standards in WTO Joint Statement Initiative Negotiations

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association joined 19 organizations in sending a letter to encourage the participating countries in the World Trade Organization (WTO) Joint Statement Initiative (JSI) negotiations to obtain commitments to building strong trade agreements that support the cross-border access to technology and the free flow of information between nations.

The JSI negotiations represent an important opportunity for nations to advance global economic priorities through a robust digital trade agreement that supports and enhances cross-border business operations. The organizations particularly commended Australia, Japan and Singapore for their leadership in negotiations while expressing disappointment in the U.S. Trade Representative’s recent decision to withdraw support for key digital trade proposals.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has advocated for digital trade rules that strengthen the global economy for over 50 years.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President of Digital Trade Jonathan McHale: