Computer & Communication Industry Association
PublishedNovember 27, 2023 reading-tablet

CCIA Joins Global Calls for High Digital Trade Standards in WTO Joint Statement Initiative Negotiations

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association joined 19 organizations in sending a letter to encourage the participating countries in the World Trade Organization (WTO) Joint Statement Initiative (JSI) negotiations to obtain commitments to building strong trade agreements that support the cross-border access to technology and the free flow of information between nations. 

The JSI negotiations represent an important opportunity for nations to advance global economic priorities through a robust digital trade agreement that supports and enhances cross-border business operations. The organizations particularly commended Australia, Japan and Singapore for their leadership in negotiations while expressing disappointment in the U.S. Trade Representative’s recent decision to withdraw support for key digital trade proposals.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has advocated for digital trade rules that strengthen the global economy for over 50 years.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President of Digital Trade Jonathan McHale:

In 2019, 76 WTO Members – including the United States – came together to commence these negotiations with a goal to demonstrate that the WTO could remain relevant in the digital age. They sought to ‘seek to achieve a high standard outcome that builds on existing WTO agreements and frameworks.’ That goal remains important, now more urgently than ever. For the United States to step back with no clear vision of how trade rules can harness the benefits of digital trade is both confounding and a lost opportunity.”

reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Content Moderation

CCIA Files Supreme Court Briefs Demonstrating that Florida, Texas Social Media Laws Violate the First Amendment

November 30, 2023
Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association and NetChoice filed their briefs (Florida and Texas) with the Supreme Court of the United States setting forth the many reasons th...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Digital Economy
  • European Union

Belgian Presidency Should Close Tech and Digital Files Responsibly, Not Rush

November 30, 2023
Brussels, BELGIUM – As Belgium gets ready to assume the helm of the Council of the European Union on 1 January 2024, close to a dozen priority files in the field of EU tech and digital policy should...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Digital Economy

New CCIA Report Finds Digital Services Are Key to Small Business Success

November 28, 2023
Washington – A new report from the CCIA Research Center and Analysis Group illuminates the powerful symbiotic relationship between small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and third-party providers ...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Digital Economy
  • Telecom

CCIA Report Debunks Myths Behind Proposed Internet Usage Fees in Korea

November 21, 2023
Washington – A new report from the CCIA Research Center finds that claims made by Korean internet service providers to justify proposed fees on content providers don’t stand up to scrutiny. Intern...
Read more