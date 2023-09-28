Trade Association CCIA Opens New London Office, Hires Senior Director

London – The Computer & Communications Industry Association is opening a new office in London this week led by Matthew Sinclair. Sinclair has analyzed the tech industry as an economics consultant and policy expert. That included supporting major technology businesses understanding and responding to European tech regulation and trends in digital markets at Deloitte and smaller consultancies. He started his career at an award-winning UK think tank and served as an economic adviser to the UK government.

With his strong background in economics, UK politics and practical regulatory compliance, Sinclair will be a strong voice on Britain’s digital economy and policies that balance regulation without hampering growth in one of the most promising economic sectors.

CCIA has been advocating for policies that promote the tech industry in Washington DC since 1972 and in Brussels since 2009.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“As Britain charts its own path for its digital economy and regulation, the time has arrived for CCIA to open an office in London and we are fortunate to have Matthew lead this effort. Getting this type of regulation right is crucial to everyone that benefits from the digital economy and his background will help bring the right data to the right people to make informed decisions.”

The following can be attributed to CCIA Senior Director and head of CCIA’s London office Matthew Sinclair: