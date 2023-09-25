Computer & Communication Industry Association
September 25, 2023

CCIA Offers Comments On Indian Merger Regulations

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association filed comments on the Competition Commission of India’s draft merger (combinations) regulations, highlighting CCIA’s concerns as the regulations would pose significant compliance challenges to businesses operating in India. 

CCIA underscored that the proposed deal value thresholds are unnecessarily low and could lead to regulatory uncertainty, which could have a deterrent effect and hinder procompetitive and competitively benign transactions. In addition, inclusion of non-compete clauses in the calculation of deal value and the regulations’ proposed approach to interconnected transactions could cause significant compliance challenges.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President for Global Competition and Regulatory Policy Krisztian Katona: 

“Balanced and evidence-based rules regarding mergers and acquisitions are essential for robust competition and innovation in the Indian economy. Effective rules should provide clear definitions and appropriate thresholds that increase regulatory certainty and foster a competitive merger ecosystem.”

