Computer & Communication Industry Association
PublishedSeptember 26, 2023 reading-tablet

CCIA Applauds FCC For Reviving Net Neutrality

Washington – The Federal Communications Commission is placing reviving open internet rules on its agenda for October. Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel announced today the FCC would consider a proposed rulemaking to once again use its authority to enforce net neutrality rules to make sure consumers’ internet access is “fast, open and fair.”

Rosenworcel criticized the previous FCC for abdicating its responsibility to protect consumers using its Title II authority. She said this decision put the FCC on the “wrong side of history, the wrong side of the law and the wrong side of the American public.”

The Computer & Communications Industry Association joined other associations years ago in a court brief asserting that the FCC illegally eviscerated its earlier net neutrality rules. Over the past 15 years, CCIA has filed numerous legal briefs supporting net neutrality. 

The following can be attributed to CCIA Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff Stephanie Joyce:

“Ensuring the nondiscriminatory provisioning of broadband internet access service has already been deemed to be within the FCC’s statutory authority. Reinstating those protections will ensure that America’s digital economy is inclusive, open, and stable.”

reading-tablet
reading-tablet
reading-tablet
reading-tablet
