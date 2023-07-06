DMA Compliance Report: CCIA Europe Shares Feedback With Commission

Brussels, BELGIUM – The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA Europe) submitted its feedback to the European Commission’s public consultation on the template for the Digital Markets Act (DMA) compliance report. Under Article 11 of the DMA, companies designated as so-called “gatekeepers” will have to submit an annual report based on this template.

CCIA Europe has expressed its concerns that the template, if adopted in its current form, would go against the principles of necessity and proportionality. Indeed, to conform with the DMA, the template should remain a non-binding guidance document, with the minimum information requirements converted into an indicative list.

In addition, CCIA underlines that compliance assessment should concentrate on the specific compliance measures and avoid establishing causal links between those measures and their impact, or lack thereof, on the market.