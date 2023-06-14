Computer & Communication Industry Association
PublishedJune 14, 2023 reading-tablet

CCIA Submits Letter Asking Senate Committee To Reject Unconstitutional JCPA

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association sent a written statement to Senate Judiciary Committee members ahead of a markup Thursday, asking them to reject unconstitutional legislation that would mandate private companies carry unwanted speech while altering competition rules to allow government intervention into the marketplace. The legislation would provide an antitrust exemption allowing cartels to negotiate new internet link fees. 

The Senate Judiciary Committee may vote as early as Thursday on the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has defended competition in the marketplace for 50 years and fought media consolidation and mergers including Comcast-NBC and Sinclair-Tribune. 

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“The JCPA mandates that private companies must carry speech in direct violation of the First Amendment. This bill will also hinder the fight against misinformation by forcing digital services to publish and pay producers of dangerous content. Congress should not be interfering in the marketplace of ideas by taxing links and creating cartels.

“Objective journalism is essential in a democracy, however there is evidence that this bill will actually hurt the very local journalists it aims to protect.”

reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Competition

CCIA, IADC File Amicus In Class Action Appeal Involving Google Play

June 15, 2023
Washington - The Computer & Communications Industry Association filed an amicus brief today supporting a request that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit reverse the District Court’s...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Statements
  • Competition
  • European Union
  • Privacy

Data Act’s Undue Data Portability Restrictions: CCIA Requests EU Privacy and Competition Enforcers To Step In

June 15, 2023
Brussels, BELGIUM – The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA Europe) sent a letter to the European Commission and a separate one to the European Data Protection Board earlier tod...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Emerging Technology
  • European Union
  • Innovation Policy

AI Act: EU Lawmakers Abandon Risk-Based Approach, Start Final Negotiations

June 14, 2023
Brussels, BELGIUM – Today, the European Parliament adopted its position on the landmark Artificial Intelligence (AI) Act, paving the way for final negotiations with the 27 EU Member States starting ...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Digital Economy
  • European Union

EU Product Liability: Council Position Is Missed Opportunity To Improve New Rules

June 14, 2023
Brussels, BELGIUM – The Council of the European Union adopted the position of Member States on the revision of the Directive on the Liability for Defective Products (PLD) today. The Computer &...
Read more