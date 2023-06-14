CCIA Submits Letter Asking Senate Committee To Reject Unconstitutional JCPA

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association sent a written statement to Senate Judiciary Committee members ahead of a markup Thursday, asking them to reject unconstitutional legislation that would mandate private companies carry unwanted speech while altering competition rules to allow government intervention into the marketplace. The legislation would provide an antitrust exemption allowing cartels to negotiate new internet link fees.
The Senate Judiciary Committee may vote as early as Thursday on the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act.
The Computer & Communications Industry Association has defended competition in the marketplace for 50 years and fought media consolidation and mergers including Comcast-NBC and Sinclair-Tribune.
The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:
“The JCPA mandates that private companies must carry speech in direct violation of the First Amendment. This bill will also hinder the fight against misinformation by forcing digital services to publish and pay producers of dangerous content. Congress should not be interfering in the marketplace of ideas by taxing links and creating cartels.
“Objective journalism is essential in a democracy, however there is evidence that this bill will actually hurt the very local journalists it aims to protect.”