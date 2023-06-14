CCIA Submits Letter Asking Senate Committee To Reject Unconstitutional JCPA

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association sent a written statement to Senate Judiciary Committee members ahead of a markup Thursday, asking them to reject unconstitutional legislation that would mandate private companies carry unwanted speech while altering competition rules to allow government intervention into the marketplace. The legislation would provide an antitrust exemption allowing cartels to negotiate new internet link fees.

The Senate Judiciary Committee may vote as early as Thursday on the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has defended competition in the marketplace for 50 years and fought media consolidation and mergers including Comcast-NBC and Sinclair-Tribune.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers: