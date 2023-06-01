CCIA Sends Letter Asking Texas Governor To Veto HB 18

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association has sent a letter urging Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) to veto legislation that would impair current efforts to protect children online and replace them with new measures that could unfortunately introduce new adverse impacts. The letter outlines problems with the age verification requirements, the lack of individual control over available content, and lack of clarity for businesses on how to comply.

CCIA supports enhanced privacy protections for children and teens online, but has concerns with certain measures creating additional data collection requirements and associated privacy concerns. CCIA also encourages lawmakers to ensure any proposed protections do not inadvertently prevent users from accessing information and communities of support.

The following can be attributed to CCIA State Policy Director Khara Boender: