CCIA Praises Biden Broadband Infrastructure Announcement

Washington – President Biden took further steps today toward releasing millions of dollars to build out high-speed broadband infrastructure in unserved and underserved areas, announcing state funding allocations under the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) program in a call with reporters today. These States now have six months to get their proposals in to let federal regulators know how they propose to spend their $100 million allotments. Some states may receive more than that amount based on need shown in the FCC’s newly revised broadband maps.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has advocated for high-speed broadband access issues for more than 25 years.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff Stephanie Joyce: