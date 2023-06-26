CCIA Praises Biden Broadband Infrastructure Announcement

Washington – President Biden took further steps today toward releasing millions of dollars to build out high-speed broadband infrastructure in unserved and underserved areas, announcing state funding allocations under the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) program in a call with reporters today. These States now have six months to get their proposals in to let federal regulators know how they propose to spend their $100 million allotments. Some states may receive more than that amount based on need shown in the FCC’s newly revised broadband maps.
The Computer & Communications Industry Association has advocated for high-speed broadband access issues for more than 25 years.
The following can be attributed to CCIA Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff Stephanie Joyce:
“We appreciate the commitment that Congress and the Biden Administration have made to working together to deliver high-speed broadband access to more Americans. This funding brings states closer to making broadband buildout a reality. This connectivity brings better access to information and economic opportunities for Americans while paving the way for companies across industry sectors to continue innovating.”