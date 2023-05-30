Computer & Communication Industry Association
CCIA Notes Progress Following IPEF Detroit Ministerial, but Joins Industry Concerns on IPEF Trade Direction

Washington – At a ministerial held over the weekend in Detroit, Michigan, the U.S. and its IndoPacific Economic Framework Partners announced the “substantial conclusion of negotiations” on an IPEF Supply Chain Agreement. Under the to-be-finalized agreement, partners agree to establish various mechanisms to facilitate the “steady supply of the materials, components, and inputs that U.S. companies rely on to compete effectively on the world stage.”

The IPEF Pillar on Supply Chain is led by the U.S. Department of Commerce. The Computer & Communications Industry Association previously filed comments to the Commerce Department encouraging parties to seek a high-standard agreement including measures to improve supply chain resiliency. 

However, as negotiations continue on the IPEF Trade Pillar CCIA continues to be concerned with the status of the trade pillar. On Friday, CCIA joined a broad coalition of U.S. industries in a letter to the U.S. Administration on the lack of ambition for the trade rules. 

CCIA has supported policies that promote digital trade for more than 50 years. 

The following can be attributed CCIA Vice President, Digital Trade, Jonathan McHale:

“We see opportunities in elements of the broader IPEF initiative, as demonstrated by the progress announced at this past weekend’s IPEF Ministerial on supply chains. 

“However, we remain concerned that the trade pillar of IPEF is moving in an unhelpful direction for U.S. leadership and trade opportunities in the region. Industry is making clear that this initiative could be actively harmful to U.S. businesses across sectors absent strong rules.”

