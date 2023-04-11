CCIA Submits Letters Opposing California Technology Bills 

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association today submitted multiple letters of opposition to several problematic California legislative proposals currently under committee consideration that would impose burdensome restrictions on digital services and conflict with federal law.

“CCIA understands and appreciates lawmakers’ interest in regulating the social media platforms and digital services that contribute to our economy. However, these proposals must strike a balance between establishing meaningful consumer protections without infringing upon constitutionally-established rights and avoiding conflicts with federal law. Without such balance, proposals may negatively impact consumers’ access to beneficial services. Introducing additional regulatory uncertainty could also prevent digital services from creating and maintaining the online communities and services that help serve large and small businesses alike, and support the overall economy.”