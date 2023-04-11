PublishedApril 11, 2023 reading-tablet

CCIA Europe Comments on Dutch DMA Implementation Act

Brussels, BELGIUM – The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA Europe) has submitted comments to the Dutch Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) on the Digital Markets Act (DMA) Implementation Act of the Netherlands.

In its comments, CCIA Europe underlines that with a view to EU single market harmonisation, any national DMA implementation act should be strictly in line with the DMA’s relevant articles and should not go beyond what is necessary for DMA enforcement. 

CCIA Europe also draws attention to the unintended consequences of parallel enforcement of the DMA and competition laws (both at EU and national level) targeting the same company, service, and conduct. The DMA’s potential negative spill-over effects into national competition law and for non-gatekeepers continue to be of concern as they could negatively impact Europe’s digital ambitions and EU consumers alike. 

