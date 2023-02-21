CCIA Testifies On Maryland Biometric Privacy Proposal, Submits Written Comments On Biometric, Childrens, And Health Privacy Bills

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association offered written comments ahead of testifying on several consumer data privacy bills in Maryland. CCIA is concerned that certain compliance requirements and definitions in proposed measures would go far beyond intended consumer protections, resulting in unintended consequences including negative impacts for online users.

CCIA filed written comments expressing concerns about Maryland HB 254, HB 33, HB 807.

CCIA has advocated for federal online privacy legislation and understands states have an interest in legislating on this topic in the absence of Congress passing baseline privacy protections.

The following can be attributed to CCIA State Policy Director Khara Boender: