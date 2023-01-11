PublishedJanuary 11, 2023

CCIA Statement In Response To Biden OpEd Asking Congress To Unite Against Tech

In response to President Biden’s opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal regarding the tech industry, which he noted is contributing significantly to the economy, the following can be attributed to Computer & Communications Industry Association President Matt Schruers:

“The President’s attempt to rally Congress against one of America’s most economically significant sectors is not a path forward for meeting complex policy challenges. We look forward to working with policymakers on common sense solutions like federal privacy legislation, but Congress should not tie the hands of digital services working to make the internet safer, more secure, and more trustworthy.”

