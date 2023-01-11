CCIA Europe Announces New Hire and Promotion

Brussels, BELGIUM – The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA Europe) has strengthened its Brussels office with the hiring of Claudia Canelles.

As Senior Policy Manager, Canelles will be managing CCIA Europe’s advocacy on tech policy issues in the field of intermediary liability, including content moderation, political advertising, and the fight against child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

Prior to joining CCIA, Canelles was director at a Brussels-based consultancy. Before that she worked at Spain’s largest communications agency. Claudia holds a degree in political science from Madrid’s Carlos III University, and completed a postgraduate course in public policy at Spain’s National Institute of Public Administration.

CCIA is also pleased to announce that Mathilde Adjutor, who joined CCIA’s Brussels team in 2021, has been promoted to Senior Policy Manager.

As an advocate for a thriving European digital economy, CCIA Europe has been actively contributing to EU policy making since 2009. CCIA’s Brussels-based team seeks to improve understanding of our industry and share the tech sector’s collective expertise, with a view to fostering balanced and well-informed policy making in Europe.

The following can be attributed to Senior Vice President and Head of CCIA Europe, Christian Borggreen: