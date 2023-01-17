CCIA Statement Following Negotiations on U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade

Washington – Trade officials met this week in Taipei, Taiwan, to hold a negotiating round for the U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on 21st Century Trade. At the conclusion of these talks, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative released a readout noting progress of the negotiations.

Last June, the Biden administration announced the launch of the economic and trade partnership between the U.S. and Taiwan to “advance and deepen the important U.S.-Taiwan economic and trade relationship.” The initiative seeks to reach “agreements with high-standard commitments and economically meaningful outcomes” in 11 trade issue areas, including digital trade, regulatory practices, standards, and access to technology for small and medium enterprises.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association filed comments with the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative detailing recommendations on priorities for the U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade.

