CCIA Statement Following Meeting of U.S.-India Trade Policy Forum

Washington – U.S. and India officials met this week in Washington for a meeting of the U.S.-India Trade Policy Forum, rescheduled from last Fall. At the conclusion of these talks, the countries issued a joint statement detailing outcomes and next steps for collaboration going forward for U.S.-India trade and reiterating the two sides’ view of “the importance of a conducive ecosystem for digital trade that supports economic growth and innovation.”

Re-launched in 2021, the U.S. India Trade Policy Forum provides a forum for policymakers to share views on a range of bilateral trade concerns and continue efforts to resolve issues with the goal of strengthening the U.S.-India trade relationship.

In addition to the TPF, India’s participation in certain pillars in the U.S.-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework and its Presidency of the 2023 G20 illustrate India’s important leadership on the global stage this year. India continues to be active on domestic regulation for digital services with the introduction of proposed legislation in recent months including revised national personal data protection law (CCIA comments here) and overhaul of its telecommunications act (CCIA comments here).

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has advocated for trade policy that advances innovation and the economy for over 50 years.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President Jonathan McHale: